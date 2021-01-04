 

Floyd Kenneth Detrick

Monday, January 4, 2021 @ 07:01 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Detrick, Floyd picture (1) (1)Floyd Kenneth Detrick, age 86, of Strattanville, passed away on January 2, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

He was born on May 13, 1934, in Clarion, to the late John and Jessie (Purnett) Detrick.

Floyd proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Floyd married Viola Bowersox, she survives.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Viola, and 4 children, Chris (Mary Sue) Detrick, Matthew, Bruce Detrick and Melissa Keth; three siblings: Betty (Russ) Mahle, Mildred (Roy) Lambing and Linda McClure. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Fred, who passed away one day apart.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

