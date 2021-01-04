Fredrick Howard Detrick, age 80, of Strattanville, passed away on January 3, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born on September 10, 1940, in Clarion, to the late John and Jessie (Purnett) Detrick.

Fred proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. Fred married Sandra E. Gallagher on October 31, 1984, she survives.

Fred is survived by his wife, Sandra and six children, Chris (Mary Sue) Detrick, Fredrick Detrick Jr., Melissa (Scott) Keth, Tammy Smith, Matthew (Tammy) Detrick and Bruce Detrick; three siblings, Betty (Russ) Mahle, Mildred (Roy) Lambing and Linda McClure; and son-in-law, Richard Slocum. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Alpha Bowersox; daughter, Faith; sons, Brian and Jeff; and granddaughter, April. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Floyd, who passed away one day prior.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.