Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges Following Violent Snow Shovel Attack in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Felony assault charges have been filed against an Oil City man accused of violently attacking his landlord with a snow shovel on Saturday.

Court documents indicate 34-year-old Gregory Cicero Brower Jr. was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with a deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Oil City on Saturday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:50 p.m. on January 2, Oil City Police were dispatched to a location on North Street for a report of a man who had just struck another man with a snow shovel.

The complaint states the description of the suspect was an African American man wearing gray sweat pants and a white t-shirt.

According to the complaint, police then found a man matching the given description walking down the sidewalk in the area. The man, identified as Gregory Cicero Brower Jr., was then detained for his own safety and the safety of others and placed in the back of a police vehicle to stay warm.

Officers then spoke to the victim and witnesses at the scene.

The victim, who is the landlord of the property where the incident occurred, told police that he had gone upstairs to tell the tenants to quiet down. He reported that Brower then got upset with him because of how he had knocked on the door, the complaint indicates.

The victim reported that he went downstairs, and Brower followed him to the front porch, then grabbed a metal-edged plastic snow shovel, and struck him multiple times, according to the complaint.

The shovel sliced the victim’s wrist area, causing severe bleeding, and there were multiple blood marks found on the ground leading back to the victim’s home, the complaint notes.

The victim was then transported by ambulance for medical treatment.

Brower is currently free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on January 13 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

