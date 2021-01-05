A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy flurries and freezing drizzle before 8am, then a slight chance of flurries. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Isolated flurries. Patchy fog between 11pm and 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

