Amber Alert Issued After 4-Year-Old Girl Abducted; Suspect Has Local Ties

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 @ 10:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Missing-girl-and-suspectERIE CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a four-year-old girl who was abducted in Erie County.

According to information released by the Pennsylvania State Police, an Amber Alert has been issued for Aurora Connor, 4, of Corry, Pa. (pictured above left).

Connor is described as three feet tall, 60 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at her residence on Sciota Road in Corry wearing maroon jogging pants and a matching top.

Connor was reportedly abducted by 20-year-old Cheyenne Redmond, formerly of Oil City and Rimersburg, (pictured above right) and 40-year-old Brian Slidell.

Redmond is described as having blonde hair, and Slidell is described as a white male, balding with brown and gray hair.

They are reported to be traveling in a gray two-door Honda, with damage to the front bumper, bearing PA registration LFL8654.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should immediately call 9-1-1.

