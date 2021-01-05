Armstrong Trails Take First Step on ‘First Walk’

EAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – Despite the steady, cold rain, about 30 people participated in the Armstrong Trails First Walk that was held on Friday, January 1, 2021.

The crowd enjoyed a bonfire with coffee, hot chocolate, cookies, and cupcakes before and after the walk. The walk, led by Armstrong Trails executive director Chris Ziegler, started at the refurbished turntable and proceeded to the Brady Tunnel.

The 36 mile-long Armstrong Trails is located on the former Allegheny Valley Railroad line along the eastern bank of the Allegheny River in Armstrong and Clarion Counties in western Pennsylvania. The trail links such towns as Ford City, Kittanning, and East Brady and is a great place to bicycle, walk, jog, and cross country ski in a safe relaxing environment. Thirty miles of the trail, from Rosston to East Brady, is a crushed limestone surface with paved sections in Ford City and Kittanning. The trail is for non-motorized use.

Please check the Armstrong Trails Facebook page or the website at armstrongtrails.org for future events and trail activities.

