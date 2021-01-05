 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: California Burger Wraps

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Choose a healthier meal plan this year!

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper
8 Bibb lettuce leaves
1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
2 tablespoons Miracle Whip Light
1/2 medium ripe avocado, peeled and cut into 8 slices
1/4 cup chopped red onion
Chopped cherry tomatoes, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine beef, salt and pepper, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into eight 1/2-in.-thick patties.

-Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 3-4 in. from heat until a thermometer reads 160°, 3-4 minutes on each side. Place burgers in lettuce leaves. Combine feta and Miracle Whip; spread over burgers. Top with avocado, red onion and if desired, tomatoes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


