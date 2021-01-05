Clarion County Recipe of the Day: California Burger Wraps

Choose a healthier meal plan this year!

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1/2 teaspoon salt



1/4 teaspoon pepper8 Bibb lettuce leaves1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese2 tablespoons Miracle Whip Light1/2 medium ripe avocado, peeled and cut into 8 slices1/4 cup chopped red onionChopped cherry tomatoes, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine beef, salt and pepper, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into eight 1/2-in.-thick patties.

-Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 3-4 in. from heat until a thermometer reads 160°, 3-4 minutes on each side. Place burgers in lettuce leaves. Combine feta and Miracle Whip; spread over burgers. Top with avocado, red onion and if desired, tomatoes.

