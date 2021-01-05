Donald B. Reese 74, passed away in Marienville, PA, on December 26, 2020. He’d had a number of chronic conditions, COVID-19 being one more stumbling block.

In High School, he was a quiet man and a distance runner in track. In the summer of 1964, he was one of five classmates who enlisted in the US Marines. Some of then reconnected briefly in Vietnam.

Don was a son of Shirley Barth, John Franklin Reese and Ida Eckert Reese (stepmother.) His only sibling is James F. (Luanne Curry) Reese. He shared James’ and Luanne’s home with niece Leah Reese Ustaszewski (David), John Reese (Becky Danner) and Sam Reese (Ashley Kufera). He loved his three great nieces and nephew. The countryside of Womelsdorf was his home.

He was a much loved member of the Rehrersburg Lions Club and always generous beyond his means. In memory of Donald, please donate to the Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N, 6th St, Reading, PA 19601 or give flowers to a loved one.

Arrangements for him have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, Pa.

