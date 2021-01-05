 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Donald B. Reese

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG_5513 (2)Donald B. Reese 74, passed away in Marienville, PA, on December 26, 2020. He’d had a number of chronic conditions, COVID-19 being one more stumbling block.

In High School, he was a quiet man and a distance runner in track. In the summer of 1964, he was one of five classmates who enlisted in the US Marines. Some of then reconnected briefly in Vietnam.

Don was a son of Shirley Barth, John Franklin Reese and Ida Eckert Reese (stepmother.) His only sibling is James F. (Luanne Curry) Reese. He shared James’ and Luanne’s home with niece Leah Reese Ustaszewski (David), John Reese (Becky Danner) and Sam Reese (Ashley Kufera). He loved his three great nieces and nephew. The countryside of Womelsdorf was his home.

He was a much loved member of the Rehrersburg Lions Club and always generous beyond his means. In memory of Donald, please donate to the Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N, 6th St, Reading, PA 19601 or give flowers to a loved one.

Arrangements for him have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, Pa.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a candle or obtain addition information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.