Fire That Destroyed Family’s Home in Brookville Ruled Arson

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 @ 01:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

35229FFB-6787-4151-947B-17CE2AD6EDB0BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A residential fire that displaced a family of five in Brookville Borough on New Year’s Day has been ruled a case of arson, according to police.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The fire, which occurred at 130 Western Avenue in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, January 1, was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Russell Stewart along with the Brookville Fire Department and Brookville Borough Police Department.

According to a release from Trooper Stewart, during the investigation, it was determined that unknown individual(s) intentionally set the home on fire.

The victims, a family of five, were not at home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. However, three dogs and two cats died in the fire.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Brookville Borough Police Department at 814-849-5323 or Fire Marshal Trooper Stewart of the Ridgway-based State Police at 814-766-6136.

