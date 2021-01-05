Helen Caylor, 67, of Clarion passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following an extended illness.

Born July 18, 1953, in Knox, Helen was the daughter of the late Granville and Belvie Bell.

Helen graduated from Keystone High School. She worked at the Emlenton Plaza for many years, Mikes Laugh In, the Washington House, and BJ’s Restaurant.

Helen was married to Doug Caylor who preceded her in death.

Helen was a member of the New Hope Community Church in Clarion. She enjoyed playing bingo, collecting lambs and cardinals, making cookies and spending time with family and friends. Helen also loved decorating for the holidays especially Christmas, playing games and listening to music.

Helen is survived by her sisters, Fern Bigley of Shippenville and Hazel Slaughenhaupt of Bruin and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Kuhns.

The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave., Knox. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM in the funeral home with Pastor Colin Koch of the New Hope Community Church officiating.

Interment will follow at the St. Mark’s Cemetery in Kossuth.

In lieu flowers the family request memorials are made to the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, 150 Doctors Ln # 1, Clarion, PA 16214

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

