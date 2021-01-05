 

Jason C. Beers, Sr.

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Thumbnail (1)Jason C. Beers, Sr., 48, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Born September 4, 1972, in Franklin, he was the son of Raymond E. Beers, Jr. (Linda Beers) and the late Darlene D. Colwell; his father and step mother survive him.

For most of his life, Jason was an Resident Service Aide at Polk Center, but those that knew him knew his true passions lay outside of work.

A lover of sports, Jason was a member of the All Conference Football team for Franklin High School, but also played baseball, was a member of the track team, and assisted his father, the coach, on game days. Later in life, Jason shared his love of sports with his sons and was proud of them for their achievements. When there wasn’t a game, he and his sons spent their time going on hunting or fishing trips. Jason also had an extensive love for music and enjoyed going to concerts.

His most cherished memories, however, will be the times spent with his family and with his two favorite dogs, Lilly and Sassy, who followed him everywhere.

In addition to his father, Jason will be forever remembered by Julie Beers and their two children, Jason C. Beers, Jr. and Ethan Beers, all of Garland, PA; his brother, Michael Beers and his wife, Jenn, of Pittsburgh; his three sisters, Erica Alcorn and her husband, Eddy, of Barkeyville, Shannon Faulk and her husband, Louis, of Ingram, and Yvonne Cutchall of Pittsburgh; his numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his many loving great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene D. Colwell; his maternal grandparents, Walter and Maxine Colwell; and his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Rita Beers, Sr.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

Funeral services for Jason will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


