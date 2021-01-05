Rev. Donald D. Hake, Jr., 70, of West Middlesex passed away Monday evening December 28, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Rev. Hake was born July 1, 1950, in Erie, PA, a son of Donald D. and Jeanne (Vogt) Hake. A 1968 graduate of Academy High School, Erie, PA, he then enlisted in the United States Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he attended Penn State University, State College, and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement and Corrections.

Rev. Hake then enrolled in the Philadelphia Lutheran Seminary, where he completed a Master’s in Divinity, and was ordained a Lutheran Minister in 1980. He later completed his second graduate program at Gannon University, Erie, earning a Master’s in Counseling.

Rev. Hake retired as the Pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hermitage, PA, was currently a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon, PA, and was preaching at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Warren, OH, until recently. He had previously served as pastor at many Lutheran churches throughout Northwestern Pennsylvania.

An avid chess player, he also enjoyed reading, listening to music, studying Theology, and spreading Christian ministry.

He is survived by a daughter, Catherine (Michael) Shaw, Falling Water, W.V.; a son, Philip (Leslie) Hake, Pittsburgh, PA; his fiancée, Rosie Ingraham, Fowler, OH; a sister, Barbara Polakowski, Edinboro, PA; a brother, James (Bonnie) Hake, Lauderhill, FL; three grandchildren, Cora, Matthew and Meadow Shaw; and his former wife, Susan (Arthur) Wolfgarth.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial donation to your local church.

Online condolences may be sent the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A private funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, with Rev. Ralph Jones, former Bishop of the ELCA, officiating. A recorded version of the funeral service will be available January 10, 2021, on the funeral home website.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.