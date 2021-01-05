 

Say What?!: Police Officer Pays for Family’s Christmas Groceries Instead of Charging Two Women With Shoplifting

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Screenshot at Jan 04 09-57-32SOMERSET, Ma. – A Massachusetts police officer used his own money to buy Christmas dinner for a family in need instead of charging two women with shoplifting.

Somerset Police Officer Matt Lima was called to a Stop & Shop grocery store on December 20 after store security said the women didn’t scan everything that they put in their bags at a self-checkout register, according to a statement on the police department’s website.

Read the full story here.


