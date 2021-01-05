 

SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille Is Once Again Open for Dine-In

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Allegheny Grille WinterFOXBURG, Pa. – Allegheny Grille is now open daily for dine in and has added some new items to the menu.

Takeout and curbside service are still available.

allegheny grille menu 1

allegheny grille menu 2

allegheny-grill-wings

While Thursday night remains “Wing Night,” you can have wings to go every night of the week.

The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings: three for $5.00, six for $9.00, and 12 for $16.00.

Choose from 16 different flavors including mild, hot, pun, ranch, kicker, fire sauce, Cajun licker, garlic parmesan, homemade barbeque, hot butter garlic, garlic peppercorn, dry ranch, dry Cajun, season salt, Allegheny dry, and white pepper garlic.

allegheny-Breakfast-Menu
Stop by for breakfast starting at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sundays.

Check out all of their menus here.

New Hours:

Monday: 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Thursday & Friday: 11:30 am – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Call 724-659-5701 for reservations! Allegheny Grille can’t wait to see you all!

Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for daily lunch and dinner specials.

Stop by and fill a growler with your favorite beer or get a six-pack to go!

The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

allegheny grille logo


