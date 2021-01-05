Tharan Bucks ‘Tradition’ Regains Commissioner Chairmanship

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners ignored tradition this year at Monday morning’s reorganizational meeting and elected Ted Tharan as chairman.

The tradition or precedent of electing the top vote-getter for county commissioner in the last election as chairman was ignored, with commissioners Tharan and Ed Heasley voting for Tharan and Commissioner Wayne Brosius voting no.

Tradition was a major factor in the 2021 reorganization. Brosius was named chair after both Tharan and Heasley said they were voting for Brosius because of tradition.

“We followed tradition the first year, but not this year,” said Tharan.

Brosius said he was voting no because of the precedent of naming the top vote-getter as chair. In the last commissioner election, Brosius, a Republican, received the largest number of votes, followed by Tharan, a Republican, and Heasley, a Democrat.

No one commented on the reason for the change.

Tharan was the top vote-getter during his first election, and Wayne was the top vote-getter in the last election.

Tharan after the meeting

Asked after the meeting if other counties have re-organization meetings every year or appoint whoever had the highest number of votes, Tharan said he had researched it, and different counties follow various rules, with some of them changing chairs every year.

“I thought it was time for a change but, that’s kind of how government works – there are three votes, and two votes win,” said Tharan. “However, you don’t want your chairmanship to be a popularity contest.

“People need to understand that chairmanship really doesn’t have any more power than a regular commissioner. Everybody has the same amount of power going in. The chair sets the agenda and controls the meeting.”

Tharan said that many projects were initiated during his and Ed Healey’s tenure in their first four years, completely paying for all of the projects without borrowing any money. Brosius was also a commissioner at the same time.

“With our ideas, we still ended up with an additional $4 million in the bank,” Tharan continued.

“All I’m saying is we didn’t borrow any money. We improved a lot of stuff in the county. If you look at new windows in the Human Services building, improvements in the courthouse purchase the new district justice/probation building. It’s all paid for, and we still put four million dollars in the bank to save for a rainy day. So when other things happen, you now have money to face challenges. Is that bad government?”

One can quickly sense that Tharan likes being a commissioner and chairman. He still has three more years left in his term, but he hasn’t ruled out a run for a third term.

“It’s still open,” Tharan said. “It’ll be open until I probably have an appointment at the undertaker.

“I’m not going to close the door whether or not I’ll run again because I don’t know what cards I will be dealt in the next three years, right? You know, my health could get down the … I might not be able to do anything. What the heck? I’m used to working seven days a week my whole life. How would I ever quit?”

Other appointments

Commissioners also appointed Jillian M. Fischer as Chief Clerk/County Administrator and Christopher Gabriel of Carfardi, Ferguson, Wyrick, Weis & Gabriel, LLC, of Sewickley, as County Solicitor.

Commissioner committee appointments included:

Wayne R. Brosius: Salary Board, Retirement Board, Prison Board of Inspectors, Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Records Improvement Committee, Safety Committee, Airport Authority, Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion (AIC) D&A Commission, Conservation District, Hotel Tax Committee, Clarion County Housing Authority, Library Association, Penn State Extension, Transportation Advisory Comm., TAC (NW Planning), Workforce Investment Act Board (WIB), and Penn Soil Council.

Theodore W. Tharan: Salary Board, Retirement Board, Prison Board of Inspectors, Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Records Improvement Committee, Safety Committee, Criminal Justice Advisory Board (CJAB), CYS, Communications/Emergency Management, Economic Development, Clarion County Fair Board, Northwest Commission, and Community Action.

C. Edward Heasley: Salary Board, Retirement Board, Prison Board of Inspectors, Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Records Improvement Committee, Safety Committee, Child Death Review Team, Emergency Food & Shelter Board, Family Net Advisory Board (Clarion Co. Promise), MH /DD Advisory Board, and Planning Commission (County).

Banks of Deposit: S & T Bank, Clarion County Community Bank, Farmers National Bank, First United National Bank, Northwest Savings Bank, PNC Bank, Clarion Federal Credit Union, and PLGIT (PA Local Government Investment Trust).

Commissioners, Salary, and Retirement Board Meeting Schedule – Meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

– January 12 and 26

– February 9 and 23

– March 9 and 24 (Wednesday)

– April 13 and 27

– May 11 and May 25

– June 8 and June 22

– July 13 and 27

– August 12 and 24

– September 14 and 28

– October 12 and 26

– November 9 and 24 (Wednesday)

– December 14 and 28

Board of Inspectors Prison Board Meetings

Meetings are scheduled for the second Thursday of each month at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building conference room unless otherwise noted.

– March 11 (Prison)

– June 10 (Prison)

– September 9 (Prison)

– December 9 (Prison)

Records Improvement Meetings for 2021

– May 13 and November 10 at 10:00 a.m. in the large conference room

Election Days for 2021

– Municipal Election Day May 18

– Election Return Board May 22

– General Election Day November 2

– Election Return Board November 5

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.