Union Basketball Looks to Build on Solid 2020

As we inch closer to the potential beginning of the 2021 basketball season, D9Sports.com took some time to catch up with area coaches to ask them some questions about the upcoming season. Both Union squads finished around .500 last year, but both teams return players with tremendous strength and speed as they seek to mount a title challenge in 2021.

(Photo by: Shelly Atzeni)

Union Girls Basketball

Coach: Allyson Kepple

Last Season: 11-12 (5-5 KSAC North, 3rd)

Lost in Round One of D9 Class A Playoffs

The Union Damsels fought to a .500 record in the KSAC North last season, going 11-12 overall. This season, the Damsels return all five of their starters and graduated no seniors, putting the team in a good position to improve upon their solid 2020 campaign. Star player Dominika Logue returns for her junior year, as she hopes to build upon her 17 points and eight rebounds per game average. Solid contributors Hailey Kriebel, Maggie Minick, and Kiera Croyle also return, each supplying just over six points per game.

Coach Kepple lauded her team’s physical impact, citing her squad’s size and speed as their greatest asset. To have a successful season, Kepple is looking for her side to “play with passion, play as a team, believe in each other, and have fun.” With a full year of experience under their belts, Union’s starting five shouldn’t have any trouble working together as a team. Union’s veteran leadership and strong scoring threats make them a contender in the crowded KSAC North.

Union Boys Basketball

Coach: Eric Mortimer

Last Season: 8-13 (4-6 in KSAC North, 4th)

Union finished just below .500 last season, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot. This season, the Knights hope to use their athleticism and height to break their way into the playoffs. Union will be led by the play of Brock Jordan, Karter Vogle, and Caden Rainey, three athletic and skilled upperclassmen.

Despite graduating three key seniors, the Knights should receive solid contributions from their younger players. Skyler Roxbury, Bailey Crissman, and Carter Terwint each made an impact during the football season, displaying strength and quickness that should serve them well on the court. Meanwhile, Joey Morrison and Aiden Weaver should also be vital young contributors for the Knights.

If Union can use their speed and height to their advantage, they could be a well-rounded playoff threat in 2021.

