UPDATE: Amber Alert Canceled, 4-Year-Old Girl Found Safe

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 @ 01:01 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Missing-girl-and-suspectERIE CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a four-year-old girl who was abducted in Erie County has been canceled after the girl was found safe.

According to a representative of the Pennsylvania State Police, an Amber Alert issued for Aurora Connor, 4, of Corry, Pa. (pictured above left) has been canceled.

State police were unable to provide further information on the circumstances of the cancellation.

According to a representative of the Corry Police Department, Connor was found safe, and additional information will be released soon.

Connor was initially reported to have been abducted from her residence on Sciota Road in Corry by 20-year-old Cheyenne Redmond, formerly of Oil City and Rimersburg, (pictured above right) and 40-year-old Brian Slidell.


