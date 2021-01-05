Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

FEATURED JOBS

CDL A Flat and Van Drivers

Klapec Trucking Company

Klapec Trucking Company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Flat and Van Drivers.

During these times of uncertainty one thing is for certain KTC is driving strong!

Business is growing and so are we.

Come join us for the opportunity to earn up to 40% with balanced home time, complete benefit package, quality equipment, and driver friendly atmosphere. Make your career at KTC. Become a part of our team of busy van and flat CDL A drivers and take control of your future.

Apply online:

KlapecTrucking.com

888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.

1643 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343

Full-Time Warden

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time Warden (40 hrs./wk.) to work within the Venango County Jail.

Required qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree in Administration of Justice or related field preferred.

Certification in the corrections field by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Corrections, First Aid and CPR required.

Certification in “less than lethal” devices.

Must be proficient in Computer Science.

Five to ten years working in the field of corrections in a supervisory capacity or an equivalent combination of experience and education.

Must be able to prove a progressive advancement in rank position.

Position benefits include fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee as well as participation in the county defined benefit pension program, and more.

Applications may be obtained online by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Thursday, January 14th, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

Probation Officer I – Adult Probation

Clarion County Probation Services

Clarion County Probation Services is currently looking to hire a Probation Officer.

Posting date: January 4, 2021

Closing date: January 15, 2021

POSITION: PROBATION OFFICER I – ADULT PROBATION

LOCATION:

Clarion County Probation Services

22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION:

Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week County funding plus 5 hours per week other funding, total of 40 hours per week)

SALARY: $26,266.00 (35hr salary)

FLSA STATUS: Non Exempt

UNION STATUS: Union

REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR OF PROBATION SERVICES

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Officer I position is responsible for performing routine professional social service and law enforcement duties in a county probation and parole system. A Probation Officer I supervises adults on accelerated rehabilitative disposition (ARD), probation, parole, intermediate punishment (IP), and bail, or who are otherwise subject to the authority of the Court. This position investigates, advises and counsels individuals on supervision to foster their personal, social and economic adjustment in the community. Work involves the counseling and supervision of individuals, completion of presentence investigation reports, and investigations of pre-parole plans. Work includes a wide variety of contacts with agencies, employers, friends and families in securing information regarding offenders, and assisting in developing useful and effective rehabilitation plans. When needed, a Probation Officer will investigate and take appropriate action concerning violations of conditions of supervision including new crimes and unacceptable behavior and provides representation of the Department at Court Hearings concerning alleged violations. Work is reviewed in progress through observing the employee in action, through conferences, and upon completion, through the review of reports and recommendations.

Probation Officers are peace officers under state law and are trained in the use of firearms and are prepared to apprehend and arrest violators. Although law and well-defined procedures regulate the required work, this position involves decision making directly affecting the public safety and personal liberties of individuals.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

A Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement or a related human services field; or

A Master’s degree or satisfactory completion of one(1) year of graduate study from an accredited college or university(at least 24 credits) in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

One (1) year as a probation officer aide working towards a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field and qualification in accordance with the Exceptional Person procedure.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances

Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Pre-employment physical

Pre-employment psychological evaluation

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must possess the knowledge and ability to apply casework principles and practices and interpret and apply federal, state and local laws, legal codes, court procedures and executive orders affecting adult probation practices. Also, some knowledge is needed of criminology, penology and the structure and functions of the components of the judicial system; human behavior and the ability to distinguish between normal and dysfunctional behavior/ personality; community resources and the ability to determine appropriate resources for assessment and treatment of physical, mental, and social disorders; operation of a personal computer, basic software programs and other office equipment; drugs, addiction and drug testing methods. Ability is required to positively and effectively influence offenders; to maintain cooperative and positive work relationships both internally with co-workers and externally with other agencies; to function independently and manage one’s time effectively; to gather and analyze facts and consider all outcomes before decisions or recommendations are made; to speak and understand the English language; to orally and in writing present ideas, thoughts , facts, logically and clearly in a concise manner utilizing appropriate language skills and grammar; to listen and combine pieces of information to form general conclusions or identify problems; to maintain confidentiality in regard to offender information and records. The willingness and ability to travel as needed to perform all job related functions. The willingness and ability to be trained in the use of firearms and to be certified to carry a firearm.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents and any applicable legal standards or regulations. Specific job duties include the following:

Inform adult offenders of conditions of probation such as office visits, costs, fines and restitution payments, educational, treatment and employment stipulations.

Counsel offenders and provide supportive services to help offenders with their personal, social and economic adjustment to the community. Discuss with offenders how issues such as anger and addiction play roles in delinquent behavior.

Arrange for social assistance and other post release services such as employment, housing, education, and counseling.

Arrange for medical, mental health or substance abuse treatment services according to individual needs and/or court orders and maintain working relationships with those agencies.

Develop case plans for assigned adult offenders establishing goals and objectives based on risk and needs.

Evaluate their progress in accomplishing goals and objectives and maintaining the terms specified in their conditions of ARD, probation, parole, IP or bail including attendance at meetings as necessary.

Investigate alleged violations using interviews, surveillance, and search and seizure.

Gather information about offender’s backgrounds by talking to offenders, families and friends and other people with relevant information.

Prepare and maintain a case folder for each assigned offender and record and file documents according to established procedures.

Maintain a chronological record in the AP system of all direct contact with adult offenders as well as collateral contacts with parents, law enforcement officers, service providers, etc.

Compile incident reports and make recommendations for remedial action or court action when terms of supervision are not complied with.

Conduct Pre-Sentence investigations and prepare a written factual report with recommendations for the Court’s use at sentencing.

Testify in court regarding noncompliance with the terms of probation, present evidence that substantiates the violations, and make recommendations to the Court for appropriate sanctioning.

Attend court hearings as necessary, or assigned, including hearings pertaining to offender supervision, such as District Justice citation hearings.

Conduct risk/needs assessment after sentencing according to agency protocol.

Assess the suitability of offenders for release from jail and submit recommendations to the Judge when appropriate.

Collect fines, costs and restitution and monitor compliance with the established payment agreement.

Conduct arrests and transport offenders when required.

Develop liaisons and networks with local police, attorneys, community agencies, and others who play a role in offender’s rehabilitation or re-entry into the community

Attend training in the use of firearms and physical self-defense and complete all certification requirements.

Attend continuing education, workshops, and acquire certifications as assigned and approved to stay current in offender treatment issues, deviant behaviors, legal issues, etc. for the purpose of performing work related duties as required or assigned by administration.

Any duties which may be described as related to the supervision of adults under the authority of the Court including the directive to work a flexible work schedule on occasion.

Assist juvenile officers as needed.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

The work environment and physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; smell. The employee must be able to operate a motor vehicle. The employee will be required to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak and demonstrate emotional stability.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee occasionally works near moving mechanical parts and in outdoor weather conditions and is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes or airborne particles, extreme cold and heat. The noise in the work environment is usually moderate. The work is subject to frequent disruptions and moderate degrees of stress. Work may involve contact with volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive offenders. Periodically work will require different shifts or on-call as needed.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions, and perform any other related duties, as may be required the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.

TO APPLY: Send cover letter and resume with no less than three references to jsmail@co.clarion.pa.us

APPLICATION DEADLINE: January 15, 2021

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Mobile Home Service Person

Commodore Homes of PA

Commodore Homes of PA Is seeking a Mobile Home Service Person.

This position requires a “jack-of-all-trades”. Siding, roofing, flooring, linoleum, carpet, plumbing, door and window installation and some electrical.

If you have related experience, we would like to talk to you!

We will pay for great work!

Overtime – no problem!

Fully stocked Service Van – Provided!

Meal allowance!

Paid to travel!

Paid Holidays and Vacation!

Email rbraun@commodorehomes.com for a confidential interview.

Or call 814-226-9210 and ask for Rick in Customer Service.

Commodore Homes is an EOE. Details of wages and benefits to be discussed with successful applicant.

Financial Assistant

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking to hire a Financial Assistant.

Financial Assistant Position:

Associates Degree in Accounting or related field required. Position is Part-Time to start (30-35 hours/week) with the opportunity after a 90-day probationary period to earn a Full-Time Position upon review.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to: basic accounting (expenses and bill management), QuickBooks data entry, Microsoft Office applications use, Google Suite and Adobe software use, and Insurance/Benefit coordination. Experience with the aforementioned responsibilities preferred.

Submit Cover Letter and Resume at https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=94

CDFC Coordinator

Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission

There is a Clarion Drug Free Coalition Coordinator position now open at Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.

Full time position

Salary $41,378

This position is the Community Coordinator for the Drug Free Communities Grant (DFCC) in Clarion County.

Responsibilities include:

Assisting Project Director in coordination and facilitation of the DFCC

Providing staff support to the Project Director as well as the DFC Coalition and Project committees

Providing prevention services through community events and meetings

Coordinating meetings and activities with local school clubs

Organizing substance abuse prevention activities with youth and adults

Organizing local prescription drug take back events

Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm

Evening and weekend work is required based on scheduled events

Some travel is involved, which can be daily or possible overnight depending on scheduled trainings and events.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Education or Human Services along with one year of prevention work.

Applicant must have community engagement skills, ability to work independently, organized, event planning, and public speaking capabilities.

Benefits include:

Medical

Vision

Dental

401k

PTO

Health Savings Account

(waiting period may apply)

To apply, please send a resume with three references to jnorthey@aicdac.org.

Full-Time Licensed Practical Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is looking to hire a full-time Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

The LPN best fit for this position is well-organized and has relevant clinical experience, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 5 years clinical/acute care experience

Daylight hours; Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Benefits of Full-Time Employment:

Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Supplemental Insurance

Paid Time Off

And more!

Come join in a rewarding environment with flexible hours and a family oriented work setting!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Applications and resumes can also be submitted via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Storeroom Attendant

Webco Industries

Webco Industries is now looking to hire a Storeroom Attendant at their Oil City, PA location.

They believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

Performs regular (daily) assignments, individual project assignments and participates in maintaining storerooms, basic purchase order processes and inventory control procedures.

Analyzes and evaluates new products, costing, and supplies.

Takes and maintains inventories of supplies, filling supply orders when needed.

Delivers supplies and checks invoices and packing slips against physical inventory.

Maintains accurate records.

Calls vendors to place orders as needed.

Works and communicates with internal customers to meet their needs in a courteous and professional manner.

Packages and crates outgoing orders and mail to minimize damage/loss through UPS,Fed-X or Postal services.

Conducts regular physical inventories and cycle counts.

Enters data into SAP system for accurate inventory counts and control processes.

Assists with the receiving and inspecting of supplies and other merchandise – not items that require engineering/drawing approval.

Operates computer keyboard, telephone and other office equipment as required in the performance of duties.

Lifts cartons and packages up to 50 pounds infrequently.

Recommends and initiates projects that will improve the way we do business with our vendors and inside customers.

Answers incoming phone lines (hours very by facility). Assist in incoming traffic when HR is not available for potential applicants and/or uniform tracking (varies by facility).

Monitors the facility gate controls and the security camera /recording machine on a 24-hour basis. (Additional duties required by facilities – example tape exchange)

Using company vehicles, drives back and forth from facility to facility for transferring items as well as driving to vendors for pick up or drop off of supplies/equipment. (varies by facility)

Works with HR to ensure employee purchases are accounted for properly.

Qualifications

High school diploma or GED. Previous experience in shipping/receiving/storeroom helpful.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

Previous experience or working knowledge in inventory and receiving a plus.

Superior skills in MS Office, and SAP.

Highly motivated individual with the desire to succeed through self-discipline and personal initiative. Must be proactive, personable, flexible, and eager to enhance knowledge and skills.

Must have ability to think and communicate ideas logically.

Ability to apply mathematical concepts to inventory and cost reduction projects.

Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s talents, skills, and individual qualities.

Must be able to work independently, as well as in team environment.

Please apply at webcotube.com

Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $13.10, depending on position. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Controls Technician

Webco Industries

Webco Industries is now looking to hire a Controls Technician at their Oil City, PA location.

They believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

The qualified individual will perform new installations, programing, and upgrades to equipment used in the manufacturing of carbon tubing and other equipment used in the process. This position will be required to assist maintenance technicians with troubleshooting and provide on-call coverage on a rotating basis when necessary. Work performed includes automation, electrical, programmable logic control, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and welding operations associated with the installation and repair of all types of equipment, machinery, overhead cranes, heating & air conditioning, plumbing, air compressors, pumps, conveyors, and motors.

Required to inspect, move, and install new or existing equipment or machinery.

Works on major projects such as complete equipment and machinery rebuilds, design alterations or modification of existing equipment or machinery.

Communicates with production operators to obtain information on nature of equipment failure in order to trouble shoot problems, and examine machinery or mechanical equipment to identify reason for malfunction.

Communicates with production on changes to be made to develop proper functionality of the operator interface on the equipment.

Utilizes electrical meters to identify voltages, wires, and while troubleshooting.

Utilizes hand tools to access, install, or remove components to modify equipment.

Lays out, assembles, installs, tests, repairs and adjusts electrical fixtures, apparatus, equipment, machinery, and wiring. Examples of equipment include, but are not limited to, motors, welding equipment, lighting fixtures, circuit breakers, transformers, programmable logic controls.

Installs, repairs, and calibrates electrical and electronic recording devices, and regulating control instruments.

Measures, cuts, threads, bends and installs electrical conduit. Pulls wiring through conduit. Splices wires. Connects wiring to fixtures and power equipment. Installs grounding leads. Installs and monitors performance of installed electrical equipment for hazards, adjustments or replacement.

Control Technician will work closely with the Maintenance Department when installing, reconfiguring, or removing equipment or machinery.

Responsible for the development of initial training on new programing, operator interface, or machine operation to the maintenance department and production SBMs.

May be required to “fill-in” for other positions when there is a need.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Must be self-motivated to take initiative after receiving assignments.

Knowledge, skills and abilities: Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. Ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. regular attendance at work and punctuality are essential job functions.

Education: High school education or equivalent is required, Associates degree is preferred.

Experience: Previous experience in Maintenance Technician or Control Technician type work in a manufacturing facility preferred.

Skills: Must be proficient with basic computer skills and able to work with a variety of programing languages including ladder logic, structured text, and function block.

Please apply at webcotube.com

The YMCA is hiring a part-time person to fill the position of Snow Maintenance – Grounds. Hours will not exceed 28 per week, but will vary depending on weather conditions.

Responsible for clearing of snow from parking lot and areas around building, sidewalks, salting of the parking areas and sidewalks. Informing supervisor on when supplies are low. Maintaining salt truck, being responsible for all equipment associated with performing the job. Preparing exteriors of the facility to serve its membership.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Care for equipment is a priority. Make sure shed is locked up when done with work. Plowing of parking lots and sidewalks – spreading salt. Operating a snow blower. Shoveling snow, clearing parking lots. Operating hand-push salt spreader as well. Any other duties related to preparing the YMCA exteriors to serve the public during the winter months. Must be available early mornings before 5 am, and on-call as needed to plow during mid-morning, afternoons & evenings as necessitated by snow fall/ice accumulation. Also available weekends to plow & clear sidewalks. Carrying and loading 50-lb salt bags. Must be able to pay attention to weather reports, predict when heavy snow & ice will hit – and make good judgements about when to clear the parking lots. Other duties assigned by supervisor.

KNOWLEDGE, QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS REQUIRED:

Previous experience using a truck for snow plowing properties or personal use. Ability to quickly learn how to operate snow plow truck, salt spreader, & operate manual transmission. Knowledge of how to hook up a plow/salt-spreader to a truck. Engage/disengage. Physical skills, ability to operate a salt spreader, walk-behind, shovel snow, etc. High School Diploma. Exterior (outdoors) work experience is a plus. Basic automotive knowledge is desired. Driver’s License.

Applications will be accepted through December 16. Printable applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Apply in-person or to Henry Sherman, Property Manager at maintenance@clarionymca.net.

Class A CDL Truck Drivers/ Laborers/ Operators

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Laborers

Operators

Applicant requirements:

Class A CDL preferred for all positions, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health & Life Insurance plans

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm

Online – submit application via link below or visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

https://mealyinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Employment-Application-0520.pdf

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.

Acute RN

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates, a national provider of quality dialysis services with the highest retention rate in the industry is accepting applications for an Acute RN in Clarion PA.

We are seeking a qualified RN to provide hemodialysis for local hospital’s acute program with call required. The position is a full time opportunity (30-39 hr/wk), offering all available benefits.

Qualifications:

Applicant must have graduated from an accredited school of nursing

Current PA state license and CPR certification required

A minimum of 18 months of nursing experience with at least 6 of those months in hemodialysis

Why Choose American Renal Associates:

We do not cap salaries

Annual raises above industry average

American Renal Associates recognizes your most recent dialysis experience in calculating your paid time off accrual meaning no loss of vacation time for longevity

Starting salaries for experienced staff above industry average

We offer competitive salaries, plus excellent health benefits, free life insurance and no charge disability benefits (long and short term) as well as generous paid time off policy that recognizes your most recent, direct dialysis experience.

Please fax or email resume to:

Jodi Hannold, RN

Clinic Manager

E-mail: jhannold@americanrenal.com

Fax: 978-232-4054

DFWP/EOE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability or protected veteran status.

All inquiries will be held in strict confidence

www.americanrena.com

Hiring Nursing and Allied Health Students

Butler Health System/ Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System/ Clarion Hospital is looking to hire Nursing and Allied Health Students.

Join their team of dedicated professionals at Clarion Hospital.

They are seeking compassionate and caring students for patient care, screening and testing locations.

Interested individuals can apply online at www.clarionhospital.org, via email at brook.divins@butlerhealthsystem.org, or by calling Brooke Divins at 814-226-2630.

Clarion Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Beverage-Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly.

The starting pay rate is $11.08 with regular progression. Benefits are available the first month after hire and vacation and holiday pay after a 90-day, probationary period! Beverage-Air® is accepting applications both on the web and at their site in Brookville. APPLY ONLINE

NEW Weekend Assembly Position Added!

The work is from Friday to Sunday, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. When employees have a 36-hour perfect attendance week, they will be given a four hour, perfect attendance bonus, making each week a full 40 hours a week.

Beverage-Air is dedicated to being the global brand leader in every market they serve. Leveraging their heritage of industry leadership, exceptional product quality, and unmatched innovation, they offer a comprehensive range of refrigeration and food service equipment to meet a variety of industry needs. Their goal is to design equipment engineered for success through exceptional products and excellent service to their customers around the world. Beverage-Air considers their successes as a measure of their own, and relentlessly strive to deliver the best possible solutions to exceed their expectations.

*An Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.

*If you are an individual with a disability and would like to request a reasonable accommodation as part of the employment selection process, please contact Staci Zug at 814-220-0103

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Supervisor, Clinical Treatment I at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

$2,000 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to clinical staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Develops and maintains employee schedules that provide adequate clinical coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback to them

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy

Responds to step 1 grievances

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Directs and facilitates treatment-planning reviews

Provides ongoing effective clinical supervision to counselors and monitors case management activities

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Full certification as an addictions counselor by a statewide certification body which is a member of a National certification body or certification by another state government’s substance abuse counseling certification board, plus three years (after obtaining Addictions Certification) of clinical experience in the health and human service profession including one (1) year working directly with the chemically dependent; OR

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and three (3) years of counseling experience in a health or human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and four (4) years of clinical experience in the health and human service profession including one (1) year working directly with the chemically dependent; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field and three (3) years of clinical experience in the health and human services profession including one (1) year working directly with the chemically dependent; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health or human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting, and two (2) years clinical experience in the health and human services profession including working one (1) year directly with the chemically dependent.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.00 – $18.88

$1,500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.55 – $23.40

$1,500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Aide

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Aide at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $12.00 – $17.45

$1,500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

Essential Functions:

Conducts random /unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) to ensure client location.

Conducts outside building security checks.

Complete security calls to Night Supervisor.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Provides for physical safety and security of clients while under staff member supervision.

Maintains confidentiality of information related to client information.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new level staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Observes activities and responds accordingly including emergency situations such as evacuation, CPR, or first aid.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High School Diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

LPN or RN

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire a Nurse to join their team.

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities and other special needs. They are celebrating their 101st anniversary and are proud of their history!

RESIDENTIAL PROGRAM NURSE

JOB DETAILS

Location: Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA

Position Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.54 per hour

JOB SUMMARY

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania operates three community residential homes (Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA) which are staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Their staff provides direct care and a safe, secure and supportive living environment in which individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities will learn to live and function as independently as possible within the community. The Residential Program Nurse is responsible for the coordination and documentation of medically-related aspects of care for consumers in their group homes.

QUALIFICATIONS

LPN or RN license required.

Prior experience working with G-Tubes preferred.

Prior experience working with individuals with MR preferred.

Current valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation required.

Acceptable Criminal Record Check required.

Acceptable Child Abuse History Clearance required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinate, schedule, monitor and attend all medical related aspects of care for consumers.

Meet on a regular basis (at least weekly) with the Residential Program Manager to review changes and ongoing medical issues of consumers and with Director, Franklin Programs as needed

Ensure compliance with medically-related regulations governing residential programs and assist with licensing inspections.

Conduct minor medical treatment for consumers in accordance with medical instructions from PCP/Specialist.

Make weekly and/or biweekly cursory physical check of consumers, according to specific needs.

Monitor and record consumers’ temperature, pulse, respiration, and blood pressure at a minimum of once a month. Weight is monitored when indicated by need or request of physician.

Coordinate all aspects of medication administration.

Why Work For Easterseals?

They have a great team of people who care and it shows!

Benefits include health, dental, vision, and ancillary insurances, paid time off and eligibility for our retirement plan.

If you are interested in working for a quality organization helping others grow in their lives and abilities, please consider applying for this position!

Please send your resume to: hrfr@eastersealswcpenna.org or click on the link below to apply through Paycom

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=11386&clientkey=369EACC1E359F3CA5A88E8D3C7B28192

THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST!

Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana or protected Veteran status.

