A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated flurries before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

