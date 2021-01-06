Christine Joan Dykins, 58, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died at 6:38 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born in Oil City on October 31, 1962, to the late Lyal and Dolores (Biltz) Miller.

She was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Christine enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, camping, taking drives, and listening to music.

She worked in the kitchen at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Christine is survived by three children, Ernest A. Dykins of Oil City, Dexter T. Dykins and his wife Shelbie of Rockland, and Elizabeth D. Dykins of Oil City; and five grandchildren, Lorelai, Jensen, Nikolhi, Sage, and Willow.

Also surviving are her siblings, Bonnie Defibaugh of Fertigs, Connie Smerkar of Venus, Mick Miller of Oil City, Perry Miller of Oil City, and Randy Miller of Venus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lyal and Dolores Miller, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pam Ketzel.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Friday, January, 8, from 1 – 3 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. Following the visitation period, the family will lead a ceremony to celebrate her life Friday at 3 p.m.

Private interment will be in Venus Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.