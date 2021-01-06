 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Christine Joan Dykins

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5ff4cfaecf625 (1)Christine Joan Dykins, 58, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died at 6:38 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born in Oil City on October 31, 1962, to the late Lyal and Dolores (Biltz) Miller.

She was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Christine enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, camping, taking drives, and listening to music.

She worked in the kitchen at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Christine is survived by three children, Ernest A. Dykins of Oil City, Dexter T. Dykins and his wife Shelbie of Rockland, and Elizabeth D. Dykins of Oil City; and five grandchildren, Lorelai, Jensen, Nikolhi, Sage, and Willow.

Also surviving are her siblings, Bonnie Defibaugh of Fertigs, Connie Smerkar of Venus, Mick Miller of Oil City, Perry Miller of Oil City, and Randy Miller of Venus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lyal and Dolores Miller, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pam Ketzel.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Friday, January, 8, from 1 – 3 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. Following the visitation period, the family will lead a ceremony to celebrate her life Friday at 3 p.m.

Private interment will be in Venus Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.