Clarence A. Troup, Sr., 94, of Mayport, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Monday morning, January 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab. Center in Sligo.

Born on January 23, 1926, in New Salem, he was the son of the late Norman and Arveta (Reichard) Troup. He married Phyllis J. (Bowser) Troup on March 19, 1949, and she preceded him in death on September 25, 2020.

Clarence served his country with the U.S. Army during World War II from April 24, 1944, to May 17, 1946, with the 342nd Infantry 86th Division. He was a lifetime member of the Operating Engineers Local 66 and was quoted as saying, “I could run anything with levers”. He was a member of the New Bethlehem Lodge # 522 F & AM and Coudersport Consistory.

He was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant where he taught Sunday School and was a Lay Minister. He loved his Lord, and his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by three children, Jean Gruver and her husband, Gary, Larry Troup and his wife, Pam, all of Mayport, and Patty Goheen and her husband, Dale, of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Cindy Strati, Ashley Anthony, Bonnie Cramer, Chad Troup, and Tyler Goheen; fourteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alma Douthett of Natrona Heights and Alberta Polliard of Distant; a brother, Glenn Troup and his wife, Dorcea, of Sarver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Clarence A. Troup, Jr.; a great- grandson, Payton Troup; and two brothers, Howard Troup and Wayne Troup.

Due to COVID 19, the family will hold a private funeral service at their convenience with Pastor Jimmy Swogger and Pastor Chad Troup co-officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Clarence’s honor to the American Diabetes Association, American Parkinson Disease Association, the Wounded Warrior Project, or the Oakland Church of God.

