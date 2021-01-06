 

Clarion Chamber Is Now Accepting Annual Nominations

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

tracy-beckerCLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry’s is accepting nominations for the following categories: Citizen of the Year; Lifetime Achievement Award; Business of the Year (Community Service Division); Business of the Year (Economic Development Division); and Education Business Partner.

Nominations MUST be submitted by 5:00 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021.

The following is a breakdown of each award category along with the criteria.

Citizen(s) of the Year

1. Community involvement as a volunteer, employee, or employer for the Clarion community during this past year.
2. Individual contributions toward the continual “quality of life” and growth of Clarion County with special emphasis on recent accomplishments.
3. Award is open to anyone who lives or works in Clarion County.
4. Award is open to couples as well as individuals.
5. Past “Citizen(s) of the Year” recipients are ineligible.

Lifetime Achievement Award

1. Dedicated their lives to a worthy cause or somehow made an impact in society or in the lives of others either as a volunteer, employee, or an employer.
2. Individual contributions toward the continual “quality of life” and growth of Clarion County.
3. Award is open to anyone who lives or works in Clarion County.
4. Award is open to couples as well as individuals.
5. Past “Lifetime Recipient(s) of the Year” are ineligible.

Business of the Year (Community Service Division)

1. The business must be a member in good standing with the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry for at least one year prior to nomination.
2. Community involvement (e.g. time and hours donated toward community projects, sponsorships, little league, etc.).
3. Contribution of financial resources (e.g. facilities, labor, equipment, etc.).

Business of the Year (Economic Development Division)

1. The business must be a member in good standing with the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry for at least one year prior to nomination.
2. Increased employment for Clarion County.
3. Facility expansions and improvements.

Education Business Partner

1. The business must be a member in good standing with the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry for at least one year prior to nomination.
2. The nomination should consist of a narrative that explains the contributions the private sector business has made to support one or more schools in Clarion County.

To nominate an individual and/or business that meet the listed criteria, please submit the name(s) along with supporting documentation of qualifications. Nomination forms are available at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry.

Please address nominations to the following:
Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry c/o “Awards Nominations”
650 Main Street Clarion, PA 16214.

For more information, please stop by the Chamber office at 650 Main Street or contact Tracy at the Chamber office at 814-226-9161 or tracy@clarionpa.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

