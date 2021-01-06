Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pesto Corn Salad with Shrimp

This healthy meal can be made in only 30 minutes!

Ingredients

4 medium ears sweet corn, husked

1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves



1/4 cup olive oil1/2 teaspoon salt, divided1-1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved1/8 teaspoon pepper1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and chopped1 pound uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined

Directions

-In a pot of boiling water, cook corn until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain; cool slightly. Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse basil, oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt until blended.

-Cut corn from the cob and place it in a bowl. Stir in tomatoes, pepper, and remaining salt. Add avocado and 2 tablespoons basil mixture; toss gently to combine.

-Thread shrimp onto metal or soaked wooden skewers; brush with remaining basil mixture. Grill, covered, over medium heat until shrimp turn pink, 2-4 minutes per side. Remove shrimp from skewers; serve with corn mixture.

