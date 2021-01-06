 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pesto Corn Salad with Shrimp

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This healthy meal can be made in only 30 minutes!

Ingredients

4 medium ears sweet corn, husked
1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves

1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
1-1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and chopped
1 pound uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined

Directions

-In a pot of boiling water, cook corn until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain; cool slightly. Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse basil, oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt until blended.

-Cut corn from the cob and place it in a bowl. Stir in tomatoes, pepper, and remaining salt. Add avocado and 2 tablespoons basil mixture; toss gently to combine.

-Thread shrimp onto metal or soaked wooden skewers; brush with remaining basil mixture. Grill, covered, over medium heat until shrimp turn pink, 2-4 minutes per side. Remove shrimp from skewers; serve with corn mixture.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


