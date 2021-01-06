Clarion Hospital Reports 51 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death Since Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 51 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Monday.

The previous report was released on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update January 6, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 1/05/2021: 10,647

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 8,893

Positives: 1,644

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 1/05/2021: 34,075

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 14,295

Positives: 1,981

Hospital Inpatients as of 1/06/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 19 patients. 1 suspected. 18 confirmed. 3 ICU.

DOH reporting: Since the last update, Clarion Hospital reported one additional death on 1/05/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 59 patients. 0 suspected. 59 confirmed. 12 ICU.

DOH reporting: Since the last update, BMH reported two additional deaths: one on 1/04/2021 and one on 1/05/2021.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

