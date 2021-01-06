Destination Clarion Downtown, Local Merchants Thank Clarion Borough Council; Purchase of New Police Vehicle Approved

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council members received a special thank you from the Destination Clarion Downtown committee and local merchants on Tuesday evening.

Local business owner Jim Crooks, who is a member of the Destination Clarion Downtown committee, presented the council members with baskets organized by the committee and local merchants at the Council meeting.

“We want you to know how much we appreciate your hours of service with meetings, phone calls, research, ideas, and tough decisions. You have taken criticisms, been told off, and even hunted down, and you do all this without any compensation, not a dime for your time, experience, knowledge, and even gas. We recognize you do this because of your love of our hometown, Clarion,” Crooks said.

“We want you to know that we are with you and your efforts to build our community even better. Let all of us, including the Blueprint Community, and the Chamber, dream bigger to reach our potential as a great community to live, learn, recreate, shop, and enjoy life together.”

Purchase of New Police Vehicle

During the meeting, council members also unanimously gave their approval to both seek a request for proposals from banks in the amount of $42,252.00 for the purchase of a 2021 Dodge Charger and equipment for the Clarion Borough Police Department, as well as approval for the purchase of a 2021 Dodge Charger from Clarion Ford, through the CoStars Program, in the amount of $28,345.00.

Councilmember Ben Aaron noted that the purchase was initially in the budget for 2020 but was pushed back to 2021.

Other Business

In other business, the council:

– Approved Resolution #2021-455, approving the proposal from First United National Bank for the 2021 Tax Anticipation Note in the amount of $300,000.00 at the rate of 1.25%.

– Re-appointed Kristin Clark to a three-year term on the Zoning Hearing Board to expire at the end of 2022.

– Appointed Keaton MacBeth to fill the vacancy on the Zoning Hearing Board to expire at the end of 2022.

– Appointed Jack Troese to a four-year term on the Planning Commission to expire at the end of 2024.

– Appointed Brett Whitling to a three-year term on the Library Board to expire at the end of 2023.

– Moved Ron Kopko from an alternate member of the UCC Board of Appeals to full member status.

– Appointed Ryan Miles and Scott Hannold as alternate members of the UCC Board of Appeals.

– Announced the Clarion Borough FFY 2020 CDBG allocation has been increased by $19.00.

– Approved using the additional FFY 2020 CDBG funding of $19.00 for the FFY 2020 South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Activity.

– Appointed Susquehanna Accounting Consulting as the Borough’s Financial Consultant for 2021 at a rate of $190.00/hour (the same rate as the previous two years).

– Appointed Brian Luton to the Storm Water Authority Board to expire January 2023.

– Appointed Zach Garbarino to a five-year term on the Storm Water Authority Board to expire January 2026.

