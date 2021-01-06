Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Guide Rail Along Route 28

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a guide rail along State Route 28 near Summerville on Sunday.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:14 p.m. on January 3, on State Route 28 just south of Summerville, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 26-year-old Anthony R. Sanchez, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, traveling north on Route 28, when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a guide rail on the northbound side of the roadway.

Sanchez was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was removed from the scene by Leadbetter Auto Body & Towing.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department and Summerville Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Sanchez was cited for a speed violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.