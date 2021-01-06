 

Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Guide Rail Along Route 28

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeCLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a guide rail along State Route 28 near Summerville on Sunday.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:14 p.m. on January 3, on State Route 28 just south of Summerville, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 26-year-old Anthony R. Sanchez, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, traveling north on Route 28, when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a guide rail on the northbound side of the roadway.

Sanchez was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was removed from the scene by Leadbetter Auto Body & Towing.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department and Summerville Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Sanchez was cited for a speed violation.


