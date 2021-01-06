Gas Prices Rise in Pa.; Nation Enters 2021 on a Lower Note at the Pump

The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is four cents higher this week at $2.518 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.518

Average price during the week of December 28, 2020: $2.475

Average price during the week of January 6, 2020: $2.910

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.677 Altoona

$2.482 Beaver

$2.671 Bradford

$2.540 Brookville

$2.426 Butler

$2.452 Clarion

$2.531 DuBois

$2.666 Erie

$2.393 Greensburg

$2.659 Indiana

$2.414 Jeannette

$2.571 Kittanning

$2.290 Latrobe

$2.616 Meadville

$2.600 Mercer

$2.241 New Castle

$2.645 New Kensington

$2.643 Oil City

$2.542 Pittsburgh

$2.359 Sharon

$2.533 Uniontown

$2.619 Warren

$2.342 Washington

Trend Analysis:

While the national gas price average ($2.25) is nine cents more than last month, January gas prices are already 33 cents cheaper than this time last year. That is the largest year-over-year difference at the beginning of January since 2015.

Today’s average has remained unchanged for the past 12 days. This pump price stability is credited to consistent crude oil prices in late December, about $47-48/barrel, combined with low demand. U.S. gasoline demand, as recorded by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), was at the lowest level for the last week of December in 23 years (since 1998) – at 8.1 million b/d.

AAA expects demand to dwindle in coming weeks and gas prices to likely be cheaper, especially if crude oil holds at the current price point. How high or low gas prices will go in 2021 will largely depend on crude oil prices, supply, and demand. AAA expects that as the Coronavirus vaccine becomes more widely available and if states loosen travel restrictions, Americans will begin to drive more which will lead to an impact at the pump.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

