On Saturday, January 2, 2021, Louise Gertrude Craft passed away at Crawford County Care Center at the age of 79, following a period of declining health.

Louise was born on September 10, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Walter Scholl and Elizabeth Yenoski Vanes. Louise then resided to Oil City, PA, for many years.

Louise was employed at Oil City Hospital, working in Environmental Services, and worked as an in-home day care provider. Louise was legally blind, however that did not stop her from doing many things that she enjoyed and that she was proud of. In the early 2000’s, Louise obtained her GED, something that she was proud to accomplish at a senior age and with a disability. Prior to her health declining, Louise would be found making crafts for her loved ones and to sell at craft shows. She was gifted with crochet or any type of needle work and felt herself with a needle and yarn in her hand. Louise also enjoyed BINGO, going shopping, receiving photographs of her friends and family, traveling, going out to eat, and of course Elvis Presley. Louise loved lasagna and always had to have popcorn and Pepsi as a midnight snack.

Louise leaves behind her children: a daughter, Peggy Moyer and her companion Lester; and her sons, Richard Melat and his wife Sandi, and Robert Melat. She had six grandchildren, Jeremiah Hinderliter of Leeper, Leah Melat of Franklin, Chelsea Goepfert and her husband Jesse of New Mexico, Shaylynn Combs of Jackson Center, Kahlea Locke and her finace’ Kobe of Oil City, and Brandon Melat and his companion Kristy of Oil City. Louise had one great-grandchild, Harper Locke of Oil City.

Louise also leaves behind her siblings and their significant others, William Scholl (Linda) of Ohio, Robert Scholl of South Carolina, Walter Scholl (Nancy) of South Carolina, George Scholl (Cindy) of New York, and Marian Morgan (Marvin) of South Carolina, and a sister-in-law, Kathy Scholl of Florida. Along with many nieces and nephews. Louise was blessed with a large family.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Ann Bray; a brother-in-law, Donald Bray; a brother, Joseph Scholl; and sister-in-law, Brenda Scholl. As well as two infant children, Dennis and Denise Craft.

Louise gained many titles in her seventy-nine years on this Earth. She was a daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by everyone who loved her. Louise loved her family so much and they gave her life. Her quirky laugh and soft voice will always be remembered by each of us.

“My precious, precious child. I love you and I would never leave you during your times of trial and suffering, when you saw only one set of footprints in the sand…it was then that I carried you”.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Crawford County Care Center for their care and compassion of Louise over the years.

At Louise’s request, there will be no visitation and all services will be private and held by the family at a later date.

