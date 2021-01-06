Noto Resigns from Clarion Borough Council; Applications for Replacement Sought

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough is looking for a new council member after accepting the resignation of Jason Noto at the monthly meeting of Council Tuesday night.

“I would like to say over the ten years I’ve had the privilege to serve the citizens of the Borough of Clarion, that they’ve been wonderful,” Noto said.

“I really did enjoy it and learned a lot in this position, but I do think it’s time now for me to focus on things that I need to do.”

He went on to thank the Clarion Borough Police Department, the Public Works Department, and Borough Secretary Linda LaVan Preston, who he noted the borough is lucky to have, as well as his fellow council members.

“Thank you guys very much for a wonderful experience.”

Noto was currently serving as the Vice President of the Council.

While many of the council members expressed their regret at seeing Noto go, his resignation was accepted in a 4-2 vote, with council members Carol Lapinto and Ben Aaron voting against the motion.

The Borough is now accepting letters of application for people interested in serving on the Council.

The council has 30 days to appoint a new council member for an 11-month term, as that individual will have to run in the next general election, which will take place in November.

Additional information on the position is available at the Borough office or by calling 814-226-7707.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.