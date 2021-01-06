Sligo Man Charged With Head-Butting Woman Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo man who allegedly grabbed and head-butted a woman during an argument at a residence in Sligo was held for court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 24-year-old David James McGiffin were held for court on January 5:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

McGiffin remains free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on February 17 with Magisterial District Judge Jarah

Lee Heeter presiding.

The charges stem from an incident in Sligo Borough in late October.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on October 23, a known female victim reported an alleged assault to the Clarion-based State Police.

The assault allegedly occurred on October 21 at a residence in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

The victim reported that she and David McGiffin were having a verbal argument during which McGiffin yelled, “I am going to hurt you” and put both of his hands on her head, then head-butted her, causing an injury to her forehead.

The complaint notes police observed swelling to the victim’s forehead, which the victim stated she received as a result of the head-butt. She also showed police bruising on her upper left arm that was allegedly caused by being grabbed by McGiffin.

McGiffin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:00 p.m. on October 23.

