Bradley RuDell Harriger, 45 of Sligo and The Gatehouse at Wexford, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

He was born in Clarion on April 10, 1975, the son of the late Gary R. Harriger and Maxine (Mohney) Harriger.

Brad was a 1993 graduate of Clarion Area High School and a 1997 graduate of Clarion University with a degree in computer science.

He worked for HRB which became Raython in State College for 17 months. Brad then returned to Clarion where he worked at the Clarion Hospital as a computer tech until he became disabled due to a stroke in 2014.

Brad was a life long member of Trinity Point Church of God (formerly Liberty Street Church of God). He also attended The River Church of God when he was at The Gatehouse.

He always had a smile and a kind word for anyone he met. Brad loved anything that had to do with computers and technology. He was a Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins fan. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces. They were the joy of his life. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at Gatehouse. They were his second family.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Mark Harriger and wife Amber; his nieces, Maddison Gibson; Eden Harriger; and Noelle Harriger; in addition to many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his father, Brad was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Harriger; his grandparents, Curnell and Bess Mohney and RuDell and Sara Harriger; as well as aunts and uncles along with his special uncle, Butch Mohney.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, January 8, 2021, from 10am to 11am at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA, 16214. A Funeral service will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Wilson and Pastor Mark Helsel. Interment to follow at Churchville Cemetery.

Due to Gov. Wolf’s mandate we are only permitted to have 10 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. We also recommend everyone follow CDC guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Western PA: 3000 Stonewood Drive, Suite 100, Wexford, PA, 15090.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

