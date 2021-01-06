Venango County Man Behind Bars for ‘Beating’ Child on the Head at Bus Stop

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Felony child endangerment and related charges have been filed against a Franklin man who is accused of “beating” a five-year-old child on the head at a bus stop in Franklin.

Court documents indicate the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Nicholas A. Fording on January 4.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:00 p.m. on July 6, 2020, Franklin Police were in the area of the 1200 block of Buffalo Street when they were approached by several witnesses reporting a child was “being beaten” near the bus stop.

Police proceeded to the scene and reportedly found Nicholas Fording physically restraining a five-year-old child “with force to the extent the child was screaming to get away.”

According to the complaint, both nearby witnesses stated Fording was restraining the child by his chest and neck area while repeatedly striking the child with unnecessary force to his head and face area.

The complaint notes Fording later stated that he was “attempting to tap the child’s face.”

Fording was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. at 6:10 p.m. on January 4, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on January 13, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

