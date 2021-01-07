 

North Clarion Boys Basketball Turns to Youth in 2021

Thursday, January 7, 2021 @ 09:01 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Ewing-MoussaNorth Clarion Boys Basketball had a solid 2020 season, winning 16 games and making the D9 Playoffs. This year, new head coach Ewing Moussa heads a young Wolves roster that possesses the potential to be successful with a team-oriented and cooperative offensive style.

As we inch closer to the potential beginning of the 2021 basketball season, D9Sports.com took some time to catch up with area coaches to ask them some questions about the upcoming season.

North Clarion Wolves
Coach: Ewing Moussa

Last Season: 16-10 (7-3 in KSAC North, 2nd)
Lost in Round One of Class A D9 Playoffs

Headed by first-year head coach Ewing Moussa, the North Clarion Wolves will be looking to use their youth and solid team play to have another successful season in the D9 North. Despite being a young and inexperienced squad, Moussa believes that the team has the necessary talent to stay competitive in a rebuilding season.

Moussa pointed to Aiden Hartle, Cole Byers, Zeelan Hargenrader, Collin Schmader, and Josh Daum as players who have the potential to step into major roles this season. Hartle’s two-way skills should help the Wolves, while Cole Byers plays tough basketball and rebounds very well despite being an undersized big man at 5’10”.

Moussa is encouraging his players to play within themselves and stick to their team-based philosophy, teaching his young players to resist the urge to feel like they have to “take over” games in order to be successful. If the Wolves can gel quickly, their skill should allow the young team to have a strong 2021 campaign.


