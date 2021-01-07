A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

