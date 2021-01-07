The Lord welcomed Alfred “Butch” W. Haigh, after a lengthly illness, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

He was a husband of Kathleen Haigh and a father of David (Stef), Matt (Emily), Alisha (Bill) and Al Haigh. He was also a stepfather to Sherri (Miguel) Navedo, Roslynn (Jim) Pytlik, Patricia (Dominic) Fitzgerald and Shawn (Virginia) Fitzgerald. Butch had nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was a brother of Joan (Bill) Spik and Nadine Ord.

There will be no visitation.

A Memorial to be held at a later date.

Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

