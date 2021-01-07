Clarion American Precast Finalist for Ben Franklin Big Idea Contest

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion’s own American Precast Industries, the first tenant of the Clarion Glassworks Business Park, was chosen as a finalist in the “Ben Franklin Big Idea Contest” with a grand prize of $50,000.00.

(Pictured, left to right: American Precast Industries General Manager Nate Conway and Sales Director Tom McConnell.)

As one of six other finalists, the leadership at American Precast Industries completed various trials through this process and will participate in a final presentation on Thursday, January 14, that will decide the winner.

American Precast Industries is a manufacturer of the Redi-Rock retaining wall system and the Pole Base (precast light pole bases) lines of products. The business is building a state of the art indoor facility at the site of the new Glassworks Industrial Park in Clarion in the Spring of 2021. This is the site of the former Clarion location of the Owens-Illinois glass plant.

“For our entry, we are focusing on innovative, cost-effective products to meet the economic pressures from COVID-19 while stimulating regional economic growth,” said Sales Director Thomas McConnell. “It was a lot of work and we are very grateful and excited to have been chosen for this opportunity.”

“These products increase efficiency and have the potential to cut costs for contractors across Pennsylvania, not to mention have the capability to meet or even outlast the life expectancy of the projects they will be used on,” said GM Nathan Conway. “This is incredibly important, especially now during COVID-19 when any cost increase on a construction project can be detrimental.”

Not only will American Precast Industries be competing for a grand prize of $50,000.00, but there is also a “People’s Choice Award” segment that could use local help. By signing up on the registration link here or on the Facebook page of American Precast Industries, you can attend the presentation and vote for them to win an additional prize of $2,500.00.

“We are so excited to be a part of the Clarion community and would greatly appreciate it if you would log on January 14th to support and vote for us,” McConnell said.

For more information on the contest, job opportunities, and American Precast Industries, contact Thomas McConnell at 814-316-2754 or tmcconnell@americanprecastindustries.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.