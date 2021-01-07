Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hawaiian Pork Chops

Add a new twist to one of your favorite meals!

Ingredients

4 boneless pork loin chops (3/4 inch thick and 4 ounces each)

1/4 teaspoon salt



1/4 teaspoon pepper3 teaspoons canola oil, divided1/3 cup chopped green pepper1/3 cup thinly sliced onion1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth1 can (8 ounces) unsweetened pineapple chunks, undrained1/4 cup ketchup2 tablespoons brown sugar1 tablespoon cider vinegar2 tablespoons cornstarch3 tablespoons cold waterHot cooked rice, optional

Directions

-Sprinkle pork chops with salt and pepper. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook pork chops until lightly browned, 3-4 minutes on each side. Remove and keep warm.

-In the same skillet, saute green pepper and onion in remaining 1 teaspoon oil until almost tender, about 2 minutes. Stir in broth, pineapple, ketchup, brown sugar and vinegar. Bring to a boil. Return pork to the pan. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 145°, 5-7 minutes. Remove and keep warm.

-Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into skillet. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Serve with pork and, if desired, rice.

