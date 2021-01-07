 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hawaiian Pork Chops

Thursday, January 7, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Add a new twist to one of your favorite meals!

Ingredients

4 boneless pork loin chops (3/4 inch thick and 4 ounces each)
1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 teaspoons canola oil, divided
1/3 cup chopped green pepper
1/3 cup thinly sliced onion
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth
1 can (8 ounces) unsweetened pineapple chunks, undrained
1/4 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
3 tablespoons cold water
Hot cooked rice, optional

Directions

-Sprinkle pork chops with salt and pepper. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook pork chops until lightly browned, 3-4 minutes on each side. Remove and keep warm.

-In the same skillet, saute green pepper and onion in remaining 1 teaspoon oil until almost tender, about 2 minutes. Stir in broth, pineapple, ketchup, brown sugar and vinegar. Bring to a boil. Return pork to the pan. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 145°, 5-7 minutes. Remove and keep warm.

-Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into skillet. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Serve with pork and, if desired, rice.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

