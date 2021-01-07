Clarion County Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases; Three New Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m. on January 7.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,171, and the death toll is currently at 50.

Neighboring Forest County has reported three new COVID-19 cases bringing its total cases to 354 as of 12:00 a.m. on January 7.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 7, that there were 9,698 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 693,087.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

01/07/21 – 9,698

01/06/21 – 9,474

01/05/21 – 8,818

01/04/21 – 3,226

01/03/21 – 4,579

01/02/21 – 9,253

01/01/21 – 7,714

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 3738 85 3823 76 (1 new) Butler 10212 137 10349 225 (9 new) Clarion 2155 16 2171 50 Clearfield 4471 88 4559 55 (1 new) Crawford 5118 26 5144 92 Elk 1590 15 1605 21 Forest 351 3 354 4 Indiana 4203 39 4242 130 Jefferson 2031 31 2062 50 McKean 1904 26 1930 26 (1 new) Mercer 6323 43 6366 154 (2 new) Venango 2576 33 2609 55 (2 new) Warren 1661 16 1677 46 (1 new)

There are 5,613 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,120 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 – December 31 stood at 15.0%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, there were 265 new deaths reported for a total of 17,179 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 64,815 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,337,716 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 55,864 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,313 cases among employees, for a total of 66,177 at 1,489 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 9,311 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 20,148 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 6:

– 177,229 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

