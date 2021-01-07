Clarion County YMCA Announces New Programs
CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has announced new programs, and registration is underway for all programs.
Registration is available at the YMCA, by calling the YMCA at 814-764-3400 or online.
1st & 2nd GRADE BASKETBALL CLINIC
YMCA basketball is a fundamental, participation based program for boys and girls in 1st and 2nd Grade. The program teaches introductory basketball skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting, and basic offense and defense. Skills are practiced for the first 30 minutes. Program runs Saturdays for 4 weeks.
- Saturdays, January 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6;
- 11:00 am to 12:00 pm
- $20/Members; $36/Non-members.
3rd & 4th GRADE BASKETBALL CLINIC
YMCA basketball is a fundamental, participation based program for boys and girls in 3rd and 4th grade. Practices and games will be held Wednesdays at the YMCA. Registration is required by January 5.
- Wednesdays, January13, 20, 27, Feb 6 5:00—6:00 pm
- $20/Members; $36/Non-members.
INDOOR SOCCER
Indoor Soccer for ages 6-12 focuses on the basics and fundamentals of soccer with a focus on individual skills and responsibilities. Skills will be learned through drills and fun objective scrimmages.
- Saturdays 8:30—9:30 am Ages 10-12
- 9:45—10:45 Ages 6-9
- January 16, 23, 30 & Feb 6
- $20/Members; $36/Non-members
YOUTH DODGEBALL
Come be a true underdog story and have some fun with friends while remembering the 5 D’s of Dodgeball: dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge. Open Gym Dodgeball on Fridays is unstructured and is open play for the entire family (ages 6+).
- Fridays, January 8, 15, 22, 29 3:30—5:00 pm
- Free for Members
NERF NIGHTS
Nerf Nights is a fun and organized activity for youth ages 4-12. (Youth ages 4-7 must have an adult present). Nerf Nights are held on Wednesdays in the month of February from 6-7 pm on Gym Side 2. Please bring your own Nerf gun. The Y will supply the foam darts. Pre-registration is required.
- Wednesday Nights in February; 6:00—7:00 pm
- $5/Members; $10/non-members
GROUP SWIM LESSONS
Learn a valuable life skill with trained and experienced swim instructors in a safe, nurturing and welcoming environment. Classes are available for everyone at different stages.
Our “Me and My Shadow” (A+B) class is for parents and young children who are ready to be introduced to the water for the first time. Classes 1+2 are for surviving in the water, 3+4 are for developing a swim technique, and levels 5+6 are for continued swim development. Please use the “level selector” on our website or ask our staff for support in placing your child in a class.
- Register now for February
Tuesday & Thursday:
- Swim Basics (1+2) 5:00pm-5:30pm
- Swim Basics (3) 5:45pm-6:15pm
- Swim Strokes (4) 5:00pm-5:30pm
- Swim Strokes (5+6) 5:45pm-6:15pm
Thursday:
- Me & My Shadow (A+B) 4:15—4:45 pm (Parent & Child Class)
For pricing view our registration form at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Classes run monthly and all swimmers must register in advance at the membership desk by the first of the month.
100 MILE CLUB 2021 SWIM CHALLENGE
We’re excited to highlight our swimmers who go to great lengths in 2021! We’ll be recognizing swimmers who achieve100 miles in 2021. Those who achieve the goal will receive a 100 Mile Club long sleeve tee and their name listed on our wall of fame for 12 months.
- 100 Mile Club—6600 lengths
- $20/Member Start: January 1, 2021
- Complete: December 31, 2021 or when miles reached
WATER WORKOUTS
SENIOR SPLASH WITH RENEE
Activate your urge for variety. Senior Splash offers fun, shallow water movement to improve agility and flexibility while addressing cardiovascular, strength and endurance conditioning. Level can be easily modified and will help with balance, strength and coordination.
- Tuesday & Thursday 9:00am –9:45 am
- Monthly Fee: FREE/Members; $27/non-member
- $5 drop in fee per class for Non-members
CARDIO AQUA WITH SUSAN
This high energy cardio class focuses on stretching, toning, muscle strengthening, and cardiovascular exercises while using water resistance and equipment. This class is easily modified for various levels and offers a fun atmosphere.
- Tuesday & Friday 10:00 am – 11:15 am
- Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $40/Non-members;
- $7 drop in fee per class for Non-members
ARTHRITIS AQUATICS
Classes are low impact, often utilize floatation aids and are tailored to support the needs of those enrolled. Ease your joints in our warm pool! Instructor is certified through the Arthritis Foundation.
- Tuesdays and Fridays 12 pm—1 pm
- Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $27/Non-members
- $5 drop-in fee per class for Non-members
AQUA SPLASH
This energizing water workout will keep your heart rate up and your muscles moving. This class is fast-paced but easily modified for all ability levels. Join in for a great workout!
- Monday & Wednesday 5 pm—6:00 pm
- Monday & Thursday 12:00—1:00 pm
- Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $27/Non-members
- $5 drop-in fee per class for Non-members
ADULT VOLLEYBALL
Adults, age 18+, will have the opportunity to play volleyball at the YMCA on Tuesdays, March 23 and 30. Volleyball allows 3 vs. 3 or 6 vs. 6. Bring a friend and practice your skills for some fun at the YMCA! FREE to Members.
ADULT BASKETBALL—WINTER LEAGUE
The Winter Adult Basketball League starts on January 12th. The league runs 8 weeks, plus playoffs. The league will consist of A-league (competitive) and B-league (semi-competitive) teams. A-league runs Thursday nights, 7-9 pm. B-League runs Tuesday nights, 7-9 pm. The cost is $270 per team. Registration with full payment due January 8, 2021.
FAMILY CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
The Family Cornhole Tournament will be held on January 30, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Play with the family and overall winners will receive some great prizes. BYOB (Bring your own bags and boards if you have them). FREE/Members; $15/Non-member family.
HOME RUN DERBY TOURNAMENT
Slug it out for who can hit the most home runs and be crowned the next home run derby king or queen. This tournament will be played with a plastic bat and wiffleball. The Y will provide the equipment. Bring your own pitcher. Pitches will be soft tosses. Each slugger gets 3 outs each inning. An “out” is any contact on the ball that is not a home run, so swing wisely. Ages 12+. Multiple divisions for age ranges. Held Friday, February 19 at 6 pm. Cost: Free/Members; $10/Non-members.
NERF QUARTERBACK CHALLENGE
This one-day mini-tournament will challenge your indoor football quarterbacking skills. Focus on throwing to a variety of different targets from short range to long bombs and crossing routes. Multiple divisions for ages 6-12, and teens. The tournament takes place on February 12 at 6 pm in the gym. Cost: $5/YMCA Members; $10/Non-members.
KAN JAM TOURNAMENT
Imagine throwing a disc at a black can for points and BOOM, Kan-Jam! Sign up with a partner for a one-day tournament on Friday, February 26 from 6-8 pm in the gymnasium. Overall winners will receive custom mugs and bragging rights. . Fee: $15 per team.
OPEN GYM
Open Gym can be utilized by members. Equipment and basketballs are available for use! Come and shoot some hoops, play pickleball or start a game of volleyball – it’s open for you! Please check the gym schedule for availability. Schedules available at the Membership Desk and online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.
PICKLEBALL—OPEN PLAY
Come and play America’s fastest growing sport! Pickleball is a paddle sport accessible for all ages and skills. The rules are simple and easy to pick up and play for beginners and can quickly progress into a fast paced and competitive game for more experienced players.
- Monday: 8:00am – 10:30am GYM SIDES 1+2
- Tuesday: 12:00 pm—2:30 pm GYM SIDE 2
- Tuesday: 6:35-9:00 pm (Adv.) GYM SIDE 1
- Wed.: 8:00am – 10:30am GYM SIDES 1+2
- Wed.: 6:15—9:00 pm GYM SIDE 2
- Thursday: 8:00 am to 10:00 am GYM SIDE 1
- Thursday: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm GYM SIDE 2
- Friday: 8:00am—10:30am GYM SIDES 1+2
LAZY MAN TRIATHLON
Held February 8—March 19. There is nothing lazy about this triathlon! You will have six weeks to run or walk 26.2 miles, row or swim 2.5 miles, and bike or elliptical 112 miles. Earn a t-shirt for completing the challenge! $15/Members.
CHILD WATCH—FREE FOR MEMBERS
For children ages 8 months-7 years while you work out at the YMCA! Child Watch is available at the YMCA facility for children ages 8 months through 7 years old, while their parents are using YMCA facilities. Parents must remain inside the YMCA. Child watch is FREE for YMCA members and just $2.00 per child/per visit for non-members. *Limited space is available and is on a first-come basis.
CHILD WATCH HOURS: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday—9:00 am—11:30 am; Monday, Wednesday, Thursday—4:00 pm—7:00 pm*
ADULT GROUP EXERCISE PACKAGE
Attend any combination of classes during each monthly session for $15 for YMCA members or $50 for Non-Members. Or, drop-in to any class for $5 each. The schedule of classes is located at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.
FOREVER WELL
Classes listed below are free for Members. Classes are $25/month for non-members or $3 to drop-in for non-members.
SilverSneakers Classic (Beginner)
Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement, and activities for daily living. Hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles, and a SilverSneakers ball are offered for resistance. A chair is available if needed for seated or standing support. Monday and Wednesday 10:30-11:20 am
Senior on the Ball (Intermediate)
For the senior who needs more of a challenge. This class includes a variety of muscular strength and range of movement activities all done while seated on a stability ball. If you prefer, you may sit in a chair rather than on the ball. Monday, Wednesday & Friday 9:30-10:20 am
Senior Strength & Stability (Intermediate)
This class is designed to increase strength, balance, coordination, agility, endurance, and flexibility. Each class consists of a full-body workout with the use of bands, hand weights, medicine balls, and your own bodyweight for resistance exercises. A stability ball and chair are also available if needed. Each class also includes stretches for increased range of motion and movement exercises for balance and agility. Tuesday and Thursday 9:00 – 9:50 am.
Senior Step Up (Advanced)
For the senior who needs a “step above” the Senior on the Ball class. Class includes cardio, strength, and flexibility training all in a low-impact class. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8:00-9:00 am
SilverSneakers Yoga
Move your whole body through a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance, and range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction and mental clarity. Fridays 10:30-11:20 am
For more programs, please visit the YMCA website www.clarioncountyymca.org. A full program guide is available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.