Dorothy L. Mayersky, 98, of Mentor, OH, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at The Symphony at Mentor.

Born November 17, 1922, in Clearfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl E. and Gertrude (Daugherty) Bowes. On October 29, 1946, she married the love of her life, John J. Mayersky, whom she had the pleasure of sharing almost 62 years with; he preceded her in death on August 18, 2008.

Dorothy worked for Franklin High School as an Attendance Monitor, but her true life’s passions were in the care she showed for others, especially her husband, her children, and her community.

A devoted couple, Dorothy and John supported each other throughout their entire marriage. Dorothy enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, and baking. She also was a compassionate woman, extending her helping hand to those in need and made sure to take food to people who were ill. She volunteered at Meals on Wheels for several years. Her relationships with others drove her to do the best she could and she especially cherished her family and the times they spent together.

Left to honor her memory are her two sons, John H. “Jack” Mayersky and his wife, Abbie, of Michigan, and Mark Mayersky and his wife, Sandy, of Houston, PA; and her two daughters, Catherine Sullivan and her husband, Mark, of Mentor, OH, and Gert Peterson and her husband, David, of Port Orange, FL.

She is further survived by her eleven grandchildren, Mark J. Sullivan, and his wife, Veronica, Brian Sullivan, Timothy Sullivan and his wife, Mary, J. Mark Mayersky, Michelle George, Bryan Mayersky and his wife, Melissa, Jasen Mayersky and his wife, Amy, Jennifer Baldwin and her husband, Tim, Kate Miller and her husband, Nick, Autumn Buckley and her husband, Dennis, and Crystal Martincic and her husband, Frank; and by her nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her grandson, Nik Mayersky; and by her brother, William Arthur Bowes.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 10 am to 11 am.

Funeral Services for Dorothy will be held privately for the family, with Father Ian McElrath, of the St. Joseph Church, officiating.

A livestream of Dorothy’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Saturday, January 9, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

Dorothy will be laid to rest in St. Patrick Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Donations may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve donate@hospicewr.or​g.

