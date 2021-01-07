Featured Local Jobs: Class A CDL Truck Drivers, Laborers, Operators

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Laborers

Operators

Applicant requirements:

Class A CDL preferred for all positions, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health & Life Insurance plans

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm

Online – submit application via link below or visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

https://mealyinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Employment-Application-0520.pdf

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.

