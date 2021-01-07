 

Featured Local Jobs: Class A CDL Truck Drivers, Laborers, Operators

Thursday, January 7, 2021 @ 10:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

  • Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing
  • Laborers
  • Operators

Applicant requirements:

  • Class A CDL preferred for all positions, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment
  • Safety oriented
  • Positive attitude & works well in teams
  • Good work ethic
  • Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

  • Retirement Plan
  • Health & Life Insurance plans
  • On the job training & certifications
  • Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

  • In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm
  • Online – submit application via link below or visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

https://mealyinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Employment-Application-0520.pdf

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.


