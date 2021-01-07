George A. Daum, 83, of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday evening, January 5, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness.

He was born on September 28, 1937, in Fryburg; son of the late Andrew J. and Nellie V. McKissick Daum.

George married the former Joyce M. Hoover on November 1, 1984, who preceded him in death on September 18, 2018.

He worked as a machinist for Joy Manufacturing in Fryburg and also worked on his farm, raising beef cattle.

George was a member of the Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Fryburg.

He loved hunting, doing yardwork, and spending time with his family and friends.

George is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Borland and her husband, Greg, of Leeper, Rebecca Howarth and her husband, Jeff, of Fryburg, and Shelley Daum of Ligonier; three step children, Reid Hoover and his wife, Julie, of Virginia, Mark Hoover of Wellsboro, and Shari Hoover of North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Michael Borland, Leanne Walker, Allison HustonKyle Howarth, Haley Howarth, Alexandrea Rice, and Mackenzie Rice; three step grandchildren, Drew Hoover, Ryan Hoover, and Dewey Hoover; six great-grandchildren; and a step great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by her parents; wife; and two sisters, Twilla Marie Shoup and Mildred May Perry.

Per George’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place beside his wife in the Saint Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in George’s name to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

