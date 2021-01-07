John Carr, 85, of Russell Road, Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango Co. passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Clarion Hospital following a short illness.

Born in Pittsburgh on March 18, 1935, John was the son of the late Leokey and Mary Elizabeth (Lambert) Carr.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his large family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he greatly loved. He was a member of the Emlenton Rod and Gun Club.

He had worked for Anderson Landscaping in Glenshaw, retiring in 1998.

Surviving are his children, two daughters, Deborah Kiesling of Evans City and Kristle Hetzler of Emlenton, nine sons, Terry Dunbar of New Brighton, Audie Dunbar of Butler, Robby Dunbar of Emlenton, Randy Dunbar of Butler, Delmar Dunbar of Butler, John J. Carr of Clarington, Jeff Carr of West Sunbury, William Michael Carr of Evans City, and Stephen Carr of Saxonburg; 31 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; his siblings, three sisters, Betty (Carr) Shannon, Mary (Carr) Kuyat, Thelma (Carr) Dornburg; two brothers, Huey Carr and Leokey Carr Jr..

In addition to his parents, John was preceded by his wife, Shirley Mae (Sedoris) Carr; two brothers, Theodore Carr and Wallace Carr, and his very special friend, Ruth (Dunmire) Evans.

A private family visitation and funeral service will be held at the Bryan Funeral Home in Prospect. Interment will be at Pinewood Memorial Park, Cranberry Twp., Butler Co. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Emlenton Rod and Gun Club, 1633 West Home Road, Emlenton, PA 16373 or to plant a tree in John’s memory or send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.