Knox Native to Compete in Miss District of Columbia Pageant in 2021

WASHINGTON D.C. – Knox native, Olivia “Lulu” Hamm, is dusting off her previous crowns in hopes to add another to the collection as she prepares to compete in the Miss Washington D.C. this year.

On November 10, 2020, Olivia posted to her Facebook an announcement that not only excited her friends in Washington D.C., but all of her hometown friends and family.

“I’m thrilled to share that I have been selected as a finalist to compete for the title of Miss District of Columbia 2021! I am incredibly excited and grateful for this opportunity to serve the community I now call home.”

The Miss District of Columbia pageant is an official preliminary to the Miss America pageant. The winner of Miss District of Columbia will move on to compete in Miss America. Each year, 52 contestants from all over the United States travel to Atlantic City in the fall to compete for the Miss America crown and a $50,000.00 scholarship.

Though final touches and safety measures are being finalized, the Miss District of Columbia pageant is set to occur in June of 2021.

The pageant will be able to be viewed through a live broadcast here.

The last time she stepped foot on stage for a competition was in 2015. When asked about her decision to come out of retirement and compete in pageants, again, Lulu responded with a selfless answer.

“From my past involvement, I knew that service to the community has always lain at the heart of the Miss America Organization, and that’s what ultimately brought me back. To me, pageants have always been a vehicle of empowerment and positive change,” Hamm said. “I want to become Miss District of Columbia not only to advocate for my community but to inspire young children everywhere to understand the importance of giving back.”

Her preparation spans beyond living a healthy lifestyle. Beyond eating a balanced diet and practicing a strict exercise regimen, Lulu has been spending an allotted amount of time each week answering mock interview questions and working with a voice coach.

“I plan to sing for my talent,” Hamm said. “So – I’ve been working with a vocal coach to help prepare me for the talent competition.”

The talent portion is 30% of the final score making it the biggest and most important part of the competition.

One of Lulu’s favorite things about the Miss America Organization is its commitment to raising funds for local children’s hospitals through the Children’s Miracle Network. Annually, the money raised by contestants help save children’s lives, and a portion is also directed to support the Miss America Scholarship Fund.

You can support Lulu’s fundraising efforts for Children Miracle Network by clicking here.

A Look Into Lulu’s Pageant Past

The first pageant Lulu competed in was in 2011 – Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA. Her first time on the stage led her to a spot in the top 15 out of over 100 contestants. In 2014, she competed in the same pageant and placed as a top semi-finalist, again.

Lulu also competed in Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen, where she won the title of Miss Pymatuning Lake Area’s Outstanding Teen. She also placed as 2nd Runner Up at the National American Miss Pennsylvania Teen pageant in 2013.

Where is Lulu Now?

A 2015 graduate of Keystone High School, Lulu pursued her Bachelor’s Degree from Penn State and graduated in 2019.

Lulu moved to Washington D.C. to further her career working at Georgetown University in the Office of Advancement as a Special Assistant to the Vice President of Alumni Engagement. She plans to further her education in the future by receiving her Master’s Degree in Higher Education Administration from Georgetown.

“Education and community are two of my greatest passions,” Lulu ended with. “I hope my continued involvement with both Georgetown and the Miss District of Columbia Organization provides me with opportunities to support and advocate for these causes.”

