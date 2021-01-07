Local Man Loses Control of Car, Hits Parked Vehicle Along I-80

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area recently.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:09 p.m. on December 26, on Interstate 80 westbound near the 46.4-mile marker, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 28-year-old Jared A. Fair, of Sligo, was operating a 2008 Toyota Prius, traveling westbound in the left lane of Interstate 80 when he lost control of his car. It then struck an unoccupied vehicle parked along the roadway.

Fair was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

