Marvin L. “Hoot” “Putt” Gibson, age 86 of Knox, passed away Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born May 8, 1934, in Pine City, Clarion County, he was the son of the late James C. and Hazel Piper Gibson.

He married the former Joan Rex and she survives.

Hoot was a heavy equipment operator for various coal companies, G.H. Stile, Equitable Coal and Ancient Sun.

He was a member of the Turkey City Church of God and a board member of the Burnside Church Camp, where he did the maintenance.

Hoot was an avid hunter and enjoyed racing at Sportsman’s Speedway.

Survivors include his wife, Joan; two sons, James R. Gibson and his wife, Sharon, of Turkey City and Marvin L. “Skip” Gibson, Jr. and his wife, April, of Knox; one daughter, Beth A. Sherry and her husband, Lee, of Knox; five grandchildren, James J. Gibson (Stacey) of Turkey City, Jennifer A. Elslager (Nick) of Knox, Dana L. Sherry (Amanda) of Nickleville, Allicia J. Shaw (Josh) of Crown, and Daniel M. Sherry (Audrey) of Kansas City, Missouri.

Hoot is also survived by a sister, Helen Amsler (Dick) of Texas; and 13 great grandchildren, Brenton and Cadien Gibson; Nate Elslager; Nichole, Mackenna, and Rayanne Sherry; Autumn, Hannah, and Shawn Shaw; and Gavin, Iris, Collin and Riley Sherry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen Sue Gibson; an infant sister, Joanne; and sister, Delores Chadman and her husband Woody.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Turkey City Church of God, 479 Turkey Hill Road, Turkey City, PA 16058.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the church with Pastor Tom Hannold and Pastor Korona Say officiating.

Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, please observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to Hoot’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

