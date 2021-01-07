Melvin E. Laskey, 77, of Seneca, died at his home Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021.

He was born July 4, 1943, in Chapmanville to the late Joseph Laskey and Martha (Harkless) Laskey Black.

He was a 1961 graduate of Townville High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Lowe DE-325.

He was a member of the Oil City American Legion and the Franklin V.F.W. Post 1835. Through the years he was active with the Venango County 4-H Program, Boy Scout Troops 111 and 17, the Twin State Racing Club, and the Venango County Sheriff’s Posse.

He loved to go camping and was a member of the Venango County Oilers Camping Club. Mel also enjoyed racing and hunting, and spending time with his family and friends.

He was employed for 33 years with G.T.E., now Verizon, retiring in 1995. He worked as a lineman and a splicer. He was also self-employed for over 20 years, owning and operating Laskey Backhoe & Trenching.

On September 22, 1967, in the Galloway Church, he married Ruth I. (Rodgers), and she survives. Also surviving are five children: Richard Dick of Clintonville, Robin Martin of Franklin, Duane Laskey and his wife Carol Sue of Oil City, Kandy Kent and her husband Jay of West Middlesex, and Rod Laskey and his fiancé Autumn Cheney of Oil City; six grandchildren: Matthew Cramer of Erie, Shalynn Cramer of Franklin, Austin, Hannah, and Logan Kent all of West Middlesex, and Cole Laskey of Oil City; two step-grandsons, Joshua Williams of Rockland and Matthew Williams of Oil City; and seven great-grandchildren: Ethan, Adrian, Jaydon, Matthew, Jessalynn, Brooklyn, and Reagan.

He is also survived by three brothers, Joe Laskey and wife Sue of West Virginia, John Laskey and wife Barb of North Carolina, and Jim Black and wife Linda of Oil City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Ethel Rodgers.

Visitation will be held Friday (Jan. 8) from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Saturday (Jan. 9) at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Private interment will follow in Lupher Cemetery in Utica, Venango County.

Mel’s family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the V.N.A. Hospice Team, the Franklin V.A. Clinic, Dr. Gabreski, and Nurse Kellie for their excellent care and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

