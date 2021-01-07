Police Investigating Report of Sexual Assault of 8-Year-Old Girl

CLARION TWP, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of an indecent assault of a child in Clarion Township.

State Police in Clarion initiated an investigation on June 1, 2019, into the alleged sexual assault of a known 8-year-old female victim from Brookville at a known location in Clarion Township.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

No additional information is available at this time.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

