Police Seeking Second Suspect in Murder of Caitlyn Kaufman

NASHVILLE, Tn. (EYT) – Police are currently searching for a second man suspected in the murder of a Clarion University graduate who was fatally shot while driving to work in Nashville on December 3, 2020.

Officers throughout the Nashville area are on the lookout for James Edward Cowan, 28, (pictured above) the second suspect in the December 3 murder of Butler County native and Clarion University graduate Caitlyn Kaufman as she traveled to work on I-440.

An arrest warrant charging Cowan with criminal homicide is outstanding.

Cowan is alleged to have been with co-defendant Devaunte Hill, 21, when shots were fired from their vehicle into Kaufman’s car. Hill was arrested on December 11, 2020, on a charge of criminal homicide and implicated himself in Kaufman’s murder. He remains in the Downtown Detention Center.

The investigation, being led by Detective Chris Dickerson, shows that Cowan and Hill know each other. Analysis of cell phone data by MNPD electronics experts puts both men in the area of the crime scene when Kaufman was killed just after 6 p.m. on December 3.

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Cowan’s Arrest. Nashville Crime Stoppers is offering an additional reward of up to $1,000. Anyone seeing Cowan or knowing his whereabouts is asked to call 615-742-7463. Persons can also send an electronic tip to www.p3tips.com/161.

