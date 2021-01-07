SPONSORED: Trailasana Yoga Studio Celebrates First Year Anniversary With Special January Offer
OIL CITY, Pa. – Trailasana Yoga Studio is offering a New Year’s special throughout the month of January.
10 classes for $72.00 or one month unlimited for $75.00. Please visit their website at TrailasanaYogaStudio.com for more information.
Trailasana (pronounced trail-awe-son-a) Yoga Studio, LLC is located at 211 Seneca Street, Oil City, Pennsylvania. Trailasana celebrated its one-year anniversary on January 6, 2021. Studio Owner, Bobbie Jones, is a 500 RYT certified yoga teacher, barre certified and Buti® yoga certified instructor. Her team consists of five yoga instructors: Stephanie Staub, Brandy Brady-Snavely, Hannah Gamble, Jessica Hoffman, and Joyce Leininger.
The mission of the studio is to foster a safe and welcoming community. The studio operates off three core values: community, kindness, and good deeds.
The studio currently offers in-studio and zoom classes. The class offerings consist of beginner yoga, all levels of vinyasa, ashtanga yoga, slow flow, kids’ yoga, family yoga, barre, Buti® yoga, yoga nidra, and guided meditations. In addition, the studio contracts with organizations to provide yoga services to organizations that would like to expand their wellness program. The studio also offers group rates for sports teams that would like to incorporate the benefits of yoga in training.
Trailasana Yoga Studio offers group hikes every Sunday at 2 pm. The hikes take place on the local trails surrounding Venango County. Anyone interested in joining these hikes should request to join the Trailasana Group Hike Facebook group. There is no cost to participate in the group hikes and are open to all.
Plans are in the works to offer SUP yoga and SUP paddleboard in the coming months.
To learn more about what Trailasana has to offer, visit their website at TrailasanaYogaStudio.com.
They can also be contacted in person at 211 Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301; by calling 814-516-1383; or by emailing contact@trailasanayogastudio.com
